Introduction

Recently, Holly MathNerd published an article on 8a and Government contracting that should be required reading for anyone who’s critical of how Government contracting is done. She did the research and brought the numbers. She hammered the facts to show how big contracts are less competitive than the 8a program, which is restricted to disadvantaged companies. It’s an excellent article.

In fact, if you haven’t read it, go read it now. I’ll wait.

Now while Holly brought the math, I’m just bringing the anecdotes. I spent just under 6 years working for an 8a Government contractor and then a little over 25 years working for a medium to large Government contractor. The TL:DR? Holly’s dead on accurate about how things really play out in the “competitive” world of Government contracting.

The 8a Competitive Experience

I started working for an 8a company providing support services to the Goddard Space Flight Center. I discussed the types of “Federal employees” here. Basically, my company provided me to the Government as contract labor. I worked side by side with civil servants and had an office on-site at Goddard, but I was considered a private contractor.

My contract was an Indefinite Delivery, Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) support services contract that got rebid every five years. Yes, it was restricted to 8a companies. However, the Government also gave themselves permission to make multiple awards because the reality was, you hadn’t won any actual work if you actually got one of the five year contracts. What you “won” was the right to get task orders issued to you for the actual work.

So the way it worked was, you won the support services contract. Then you went around to each of the various departments at Goddard that were covered by that contract and asked the Civil Servants to issue task orders to actually pay people like me. Yes, those task orders were not issued competitively and were sole sourced.

If a given department wanted me to work for them, they issued a non-competitive task order to my company to pay me. If a given department didn’t know who they wanted to work for them, they could issue a task order to my company to hire someone.

However, these task orders were limited in both duration and scope. A task order could not last longer than the fiscal year and new ones had to be issued for the following year. Which meant every September 30 (the end of the Federal fiscal year), the department could “fire” me by simply not renewing my task order.

Second, the size of the task orders were capped by contractual language in the top level governing support services contract. A task order could typically be used to pay for one to ten people. Since Support Services contracts had low overhead, that typically meant that the Government was paying between $75,000 and $2M for a task order. In Government contracting, that’s a pretty small amount.

Furthermore, the top level Support Services contracts were written with language that was general enough that a department could creatively stretch things to bring people in on a number of different contracts. For example, there was a Support Services contract for the Earth Sciences division. There was a separate Support Services contract for the Space Sciences division. There was a third Support Services contract for the Engineering division.

So I was an engineer working on an Earth Sciences project that involved Space hardware. I could have been funded under any of those three contracts. Furthermore, each of those awards could have gone to multiple companies or teams of companies.

This created two levels of nearly hyper-competition. The first was for people that were well-regarded by the civil servants who issued the task orders. I could have quit my company at any point and kept the exact same job with the same desk because my civil servant customer would have issued a task order to a competing company to hire me. It was, in fact, a common joke that the name of the company issuing the paycheck changed more often than people’s offices.

The second was the competition for “new” work. If a department found the need to bring on more staff, they could issue a task order to any of a half dozen companies. My specific department had, in fact, four companies working side by side and in intense competition whenever the department budget changed.

Did this give too much discretionary power to the civil servants who could issue task orders? Perhaps. But this was small potatoes. Furthermore, the five year renewal requirement gave people outside the department the ability to do some “checks and balances” on the task orders. I know of at least one case where an incumbent company was not given a new five year contract, which forced them ultimately out of business. Also, remember that companies are only allowed to stay in the 8a program for a limited time so they can’t be incumbents indefinitely.

In other words, there was a lot of regular competition among the 8a companies for the support services contracts and tasks. Yes, there was some sole sourcing in there, but… if you’re getting upset about soul sourcing a $75K one year contract, you’re whining about pennies in the cash register while the big thieves are emptying the bank vault.

Competition Among Big Aerospace Companies

I left the support services environment to go actually build satellites. In the larger company, I was heavily involved in new business. A few realities about moving up the food chain (which I will expand later in this article):

A. While the total size of the pie increases (more $$$$), the number of contracts decreases. Instead of hundreds of little $1M contracts like in the support services world, individual contracts are now $50M to $5B and there’s only a handful of them to chase.

B. The required specialization cuts down the number of potential players. For Support Services, all a company needed was semi-functional front office and human resources organizations, and an understanding of the Government agency they worked with. To build a satellite, you need specialized cost accounting, contracting specialists, mission assurance expertise, and rather unique facilities. Furthermore, this specialization is truly specialized. Spacecraft require different expertise than the instruments that fly on them and both require different expertise than the rockets that launch them.

C. The existing companies have plenty of experience boxing out newcomers. In my 31 years, I saw exactly one newcomer succeed (SpaceX) and they had several special advantages most other companies do not.

D. While the existing companies don’t collude, they will decide not to submit a bid (called “no bidding”) if they think they can’t beat one of the other existing companies. This regularly reduces the number of bidders for a given proposal.

E. Finally, big companies have huge lobbying resources. So even if they screw up, they don’t necessarily pay for it.

Now expanding some of these points:

Size of the Pie

When I was working new business for the big company, management point blank told us at one point to not waste our time going after any contract less than $1M. There were exceptions for small contracts that would give us a foot in the door for something bigger, but the small contracts weren’t otherwise even worth the cost of writing the proposal.

One consequence is that when we did chase something, we chased it hard. We had multiple dedicated personnel for monitoring all the potential NASA contracts that would be issued in the next ten years. Once we decided to go after a given contract, we often assigned someone full or half time simply to chase that contract, doing the intelligence on what the likely contract would include, who the competitors would be, what the criteria for winning would be, etc. Then when it was time to write the proposal, we’d spin up 5-20 people for a couple of months.

Small companies just don’t have the staff. So if you get a proposal turned in by a small company, it doesn’t have the same quality or the same content as the bigger companies.

So for the big contracts, only a few companies have the size to compete (something Holly touched on in her post). As much as well all love David and Goliath stories, people forget that the reason we celebrate David is because his win is the exception. The rule is Goliath crushes everyone smaller than him.

Specialization

If you’re doing Cost Plus programs, you need financial people who are very familiar with the very detailed regulations for spending and reporting costs. Furthermore, you basically have to structure your entire business/accounting department around the Government’s reporting needs. Many traditional aerospace companies struggle to do Fixed Price work simply because their accounting systems don’t know how to handle it.

Furthermore, these financial reporting requirements are onerous. It generally took us 1-2 people full time for each $200M of the contract to do nothing but generate and submit the cost reports. So if you’re bidding on a $1B satellite system, you needed 5-10 people just to handle the cost reports. That’s a big barrier to new companies getting involved.

Similarly, the legal requirements of complying with the Federal Acquisition Regulations are complex enough that you need specialized lawyers and contracts management officers. This creates another barrier for entry for new companies (and is one that the 8a program is supposed to address—getting this expertise).

Mission Assurance is another area where the Government’s requirements are particularly extensive compared to commercial companies. We once built a spacecraft for a private company. We then turned around and built the same spacecraft using the same blueprints for the Government. The only thing that changed between the two builds was the Mission Assurance requirements. The cost for the Government system was 40% higher.

Facilities are another case where incumbents have a huge advantage. Building the specialized clean rooms and test chambers for satellites costs millions of dollars in up front capital expenditures before you’ve even won a single satellite program. I can count on my fingers the number of existing large thermal vacuum chambers capable of testing large spacecraft. If you don’t own one (or build one fast enough) then you have no chance of winning contracts for large spacecraft.

Finally, expertise specialization is huge. For example, if you want to build the imaging instruments that are the heart of the geostationary weather satellites, there are only three companies that have the technical expertise to do so. If you want to build the spacecraft those instruments fly on, there are really only two companies with the experience and expertise.

As a result of all of these specializations, for any given space hardware contract, there are (at most) five or so companies that are capable of doing the work. Usually there are only one or two.

But—how can I be sure? How do I know I’m not being fooled and there are up and coming companies that might be able to do that work?

Well, my moderately-sized company employed two people full time to do competitive intelligence. The bigger companies also do the same. These folks tracked every Government contract even close to what we were doing, as well as all the public statements made by those companies.

So say I wanted to chase a contract to build a new Mars Lander, I’d ask the competitive intelligence people and within two weeks I’ve have a report with 4-5 pages on every company that could possibly build a Mars Lander, either with their current capabilities or with capabilities they could possibly acquire within ten years. Then I’d sit down with my technical team and others in the new business group and we’d either do a deep dive to include them in our list of potential competitors or determine if we could rule them out.

In the dozens of new business pursuits I was involved in, the most companies that could chase a contract we were interested in was five. Nobody else had the expertise.

Boxing Out Newcomers

In my years with the big company, we often got approached by what we called, “I have a dream” companies. These were venture-capital backed firms that had a rough business plan for commercializing space and wanted us to join their venture. They were consistently driven by one visionary founder/owner and sometimes the business plans weren’t too bad.

The problem was… our pockets were deeper. We would be happy to be paid by them but we weren’t going to join as owners. We didn’t need to. Most of them would fail to get a second round of funding and would go away.

However, if a small company did somehow get a foothold by demonstrating some really great technology, they’d most likely end up with the same fate as most tech start-ups: one of the big companies would buy them. The small company’s owners got paid well and a potential competitor was off the street.

I’ve watched four companies get some traction with NASA due to some innovative technology. All four became subsidiaries of Lockheed Martin, L3 Harris, or BAE Systems within five years of winning their first NASA contract.

“No Bidding” Contracts

I mentioned that for any given contract, we would quickly determine that there were at most 4 to 5 potential competitors who had the expertise to do the work. That’s when the game of poker begins. Each of those 4 to 5 companies is trying to evaluate what the odds are of them winning. If they think their odds are low, then they will “no bid” and not submit a proposal. Why spend millions of dollars on a long shot?

For example, my company decided not to pursue the geostationary imagers on the weather satellites because we did not believe we could beat the incumbent. As a result, the Government only received 2 bids from the 3 companies capable of doing the work. I was involved in three major proposals (>$100M) where the Government received only a single bid because the other companies involved didn’t think their odds of winning were high enough to justify spending the money to write the proposal.

So… how is this poker?

Thanks to some pretty strong anti-collusion laws, aerospace companies don’t “no bid” as a way to divide up the pie. However, we do talk to each other and that includes a lot of misdirection and bluffing. One of my jobs in new business was to try to bluff… err, influence… my competitors to drop out.

How?

By either persuading the Government to emphasize some element in the request for proposal that we were strong at and our competitor was weak at, or putting on such a public strong showing of interest that other competitors veered off.

For example, in the run up to the release of the Operational Land Imager contract, we had numerous discussions with the NASA officials about their needs. I suggested that if they believed the schedule and the instrument calibration were critical, then they should ask for the schedule and calibration plan as part of the proposal. The Government apparently liked the suggestion because they did ask for those and one of our competitors dropped out as a result (since they knew they couldn’t complete them in time).

Another example is when we decided to “no bid” because we determined that there was a key technology that only two suppliers made, and they were both teamed with our competitors. We didn’t see a good chance of winning if we had to develop that key technology from scratch. Those teaming agreements reduced the number of bidders.

I’ve also recommended “no bidding” a proposal because the incumbent was well-liked and cheaper than us. My experience was that the only way to beat an incumbent was if they’d made the government mad or by underbidding them. That’s why contracts without incumbents tend to draw the most competition.

Is this Collusion?

As with so much of the rest of our economy where 2-3 companies dominate the industry, you don’t have to openly collude. There’s no need to do anything illegal that can get you in trouble. Coke and Pepsi don’t have to collude to ensure they both make handsome profits year after year. Neither do Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, and Boeing.

Lobbying

Nunn-McCurdy was an attempt to rein in contractor cost overruns by requiring external review and possible cancellation when a big contract went over budget.

The reality?

I’ve seen legislation passed twice where Congress forbade the Executive Branch from cancelling a contract that was significantly over budget. The language was crouched as “In the National interest… blah blah blah.” However, both of the contracts that Congress forbade being cancelled could have been easily taken over by another company within six months and run successfully. That’s what happens with 8a programs all the time. So how did those anti-cancellation mandates get passed? Well… the incumbent major aerospace company successfully lobbied a legislator to slide it into the budget bill and no one else in Congress tried to take it out.

Only big companies have this type of leveraging clout to be protected from failure.

Summary of Big Aerospace Competition

In my 31 years in aerospace, the number of companies competing for a given contract worth more than $50M never exceeded three. Furthermore, within a given specialization, it was the same two or three. If you wanted Earth remote sensing instruments, it was L3 Harris, Raytheon, or BAE Systems. If you wanted large spacecraft, it was Boeing or Lockheed Martin. If you wanted space probes, it was either Lockheed Martin, BAE Systems, or built in-house at JPL.

So how do we get more competition?

First, significantly cut down on cost-plus contracts and simultaneously retrain Government employees to actually treat fixed price contracts as fixed price. While the Government is moving toward more and more fixed price contracts, their civil servants and military management are grossly incompetent in managing them. I had a full colonel call the president of my company to complain that I wasn’t “being a team player” because I had the gall to point out that his oversight team was asking for something that wasn’t in our contract. That’s not how you manage a fixed price contract.

In the dozen or so fixed price contracts I’ve been involved with, I have yet to see a government oversight team that wasn’t whiny, abusive, deceptive, and outright bullying in an attempt to claim they were owed something that wasn’t in the contract. They get away with it because, as a rule, they’re the only game in town so if the company doesn’t accept it, they don’t get the next contracts. So those folks need to be replaced.

Once we get to more fixed price contracts, both the expense of tracking costs and the incumbency advantage go away and more competition is possible.

Second, clean up the Federal Acquisitions Regulations (FAR). If those get simplified so you don’t need to train companies for multiple years in navigating them, that will lower the barrier for new companies to bid. I understand a revision to the FAR is underway but I don’t know if it will do what’s needed.

Third, start looking at government contracting with a bigger anti-trust view, particularly for purchases and mergers. I realize that anti-trust is out of favor these days across the entire economy, but we went from dozens of major aerospace contractors in the Seventies to a small handful now because the Government decided that it was okay to restrict themselves to only one or two potential vendors.

Or fourth, create more SpaceX’s. I know there are other billionaire start-ups out there (Blue Origin, Virgin Galactic), but they’ve been operating as vanity projects and not serious endeavors intended to overhaul the industry. As much as I personally despise Musk, SpaceX gets to play by different rules than the rest of the industry, and sometimes that’s a good thing.

Now I realize that this has been all anecdotes, so I once again want to point back to HollyMathNerd’s original article. You can believe or not believe what I’ve said, but she brings the numbers and the proof.

Big government contracting is one of the least competitive aspects of the economy we have.